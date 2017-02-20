Provided Photo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - Two co-workers in Orchard Park got into a heated confrontation Monday.

Orchard Park Police Department responded to an assault that happened early Monday morning. The victim claimed that he was being harassed by his co-worker.

In an attempt to avoid confrontation, the victim initially placed a chair between him and the co-worker and asked him to calm down and stated that he did not want to fight.

But that did not stop 58-year-old Orchard Park resident, Robert Wozniak, who did strike the victim and caused injury to his eye, neck, and shoulders.

Wozniak turned himself into police and was charged with 3rd degree Assault and Criminal Mischief in the 4th degree. He was arraigned by a judge and released. Wozniak will return to court in March.

The victim was treated by medical personnel and will have further evaluation of his injuries.

