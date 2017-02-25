ORCHARD PARK, NY - Some residents of the Village of Orchard Park woke up to find their cars and apartment building spray painted with graffiti, that included swastikas, among other things.

Village Police say reports of the vandalism started coming in around 3 a.m. At least eleven car owners from the S. Lincoln St. complex have filed reports with the department and more calls continue to come in.

In addition, playground equipment at the South Davis Elementary School was sprayed with racial slurs, according to Lt. Jason Chiedel.

Three railroad overpasses on South Buffalo Street, Milestrip Road, and Abbott Road were also hit.

Lt. Chiedel said they are actively working on several leads.

