Opposition grows to NFTA storage proposal

WGRZ file photo

BUFFALO, NY - There's a bit of controversy brewing in South Buffalo, over a proposed plan by the NFTA to create a storage area near homes and a park that's being revitalized.

"We are going to do everything we can to fight this," said Mike Murphy, the president of the Valley Neighborhood block club.

He says his group met with NFTA officials a few weeks ago, when the agency proposed to use a piece of land the NFTA owns on Smith Street in South Buffalo and turn it into a storage area, for utility vehicles and during the winter, piles of snow that's removed from the Metro Rail.

The land is located near homes and Red Jacket Park, which is located along the Buffalo River and is being redeveloped.

"It's just esthetically and environmentally not a good fit these payloaders and other vehicles contain petroleum based products so our concern is the kids are going to cut through a chain linked fence or climb over it and commit acts of vandalism," said Murphy, who added that the NFTA told him the drop offs wouldn't be made during the day, but at night from 9 pm to 5 am.

"Which is not acceptable to the block club," Murphy said. Elected officials have taken notice -- 2 On Your Side spoke to Buffalo Common Council Member David Franczyk. "The waterfront's developed for residential and recreation we don't need this, [we will] try to convince them that this is not the right spot for this," Franczyk said. Franczyk says that he drove around with NFTA officials to find another location for this storage area. He says the agency does seem receptive to finding another location, but until this location becomes off the table, opposition to the plan will continue. 2 On Your Side reached out multiple times to the NFTA for comment but did not hear back.

