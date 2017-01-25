Opposition grows over Falls soup kitchen proposal

A local priest wants to put a soup kitchen where Carmine's Restaurant is in Niagara Falls. But there's strong opposition to the plan. WGRZ Photo/Jeff Preval

NIAGARA FALLS, NY - There is growing opposition in the City of Niagara Falls to a proposed soup kitchen.

That's right, a soup kitchen.

The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo says a priest in the Falls wants to create a soup kitchen on Pine Avenue to help those in need. The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo says that priest is proposing to put a soup kitchen in a building where Carmine’s Restaurant is located.

It’s unclear exactly if that soup kitchen, would be only upstairs or take up the entire building when Carmine’s lease ends in March 2018.

A spokesperson for the diocese wants to be clear this is not a diocesan project, and that this is an effort the priest is leading.

Father Jacek Mazur leads Divine Mercy and St. Mary of the Cataract parishes in Niagara Falls. A spokesperson for the diocese says Father Mazur has informed the church that he recently purchased the building where Carmine’s Restaurant on Pine Avenue is located.

Fr. Mazur said in a statement his plan is to open a non-profit restaurant run by volunteers which would serve low cost meals to low income people, and free meals to the military.

"I love this city and my only intention is to help the low income community," he said.

He also said he has sent a letter to the City's Code Enforcement Office and the office has given verbal permission to move forward with the plan.

Community Missions which operates a soup kitchen in the Falls says it’s receptive to the idea of another soup kitchen starting up.

"Having services in various parts of the city allows you to service your particular clientele a little bit better and to tailor it to that particular portion of the community," said Grant Babcock, the executive director of the agency.

But Father Mazur’s proposal has caused a wave of opposition, from business leaders and elected officials.

A group of businesses called the Pine Avenue Redevelopment Project says it’s trying to make this area what it once was – a thriving commercial district. The group’s president says they feel some type of business should be at the former Carmine’s restaurant, not a soup kitchen.

2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval spoke to Niagara Falls Mayor Paul Dyster.

REPORTER: Where does the city stand on that? Where do you stand on that?

"There’s no zoning prohibition against that type of use in this area, we think this is a great idea, we think Father is trying to do the right thing, we just don’t think it’s the right location. We want taxable businesses that create living wage jobs and that add to the tourism economy and we’re trying to build that area up," Dyster said.

REPORTER: Have you heard from Father Mazur in terms of whether he’s looking to reconsider?

"I think there are a lot of people who are reaching out to Father Mazur, I know Father Mazur and we’re going to establish that dialogue," Dyster said.

Mayor Dyster says for him, this has nothing to do with who would likely be attracted to the soup kitchen -- people with low income.

He and business leaders feel a less traveled street would be a more appropriate location.

County legislators Dennis Virtuoso and Jason Zona have also voiced their opposition.

(© 2017 WGRZ)