Opiate intervention court coming to Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. - With the ongoing opioid epidemic here in Western New York remaining a serious problem, we're seeing more efforts to turn around the dangerous trend.

Wednesday morning, local lawmakers and Buffalo City Court Judge Thomas Amodeo will be announcing a pilot program to establish a new opiate intervention court.

In Erie County alone, there have been at least 40 overdose deaths this year, with more than 120 suspected cases still needing confirmation. Local Defense Attorney Barry Covert says this effort is about helping addicts and not incarcerating them. "And what we try to normally do is take the non-violent offender, someone who really needs treatment rather than incarceration, and they put them into the drug court program so they can have counselors and supervision, and make sure they are being counseled and that the court is supervising them to make certain that they are handling any addiction issues."

Covert says in many cases, cooperating with a drug court can result in criminal charges being lessened or dropped altogether.

