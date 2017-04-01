OP police: man's house guest steals vehicle

Orchard Park Police provided photo (Photo: Hazlitt, Shannon)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Orchard Park Police say a woman is charged with stealing a car while she was a house guest at an Orchard Park man's house.

The resident, who has not been named, reported the incident at about 11 a.m. Saturday and said his wallet was also in the stolen vehicle.

He identified the vehicle thief as Johnniemae Walker, 26, of Buffalo, who had been his house guest.

Orchard Park dispatchers sent out a message to all police agencies in Erie County asking them to be on the lookout for Walker and the stolen vehicle at about 11:37 a.m.

Less than 10 minutes later, NFTA police officers spotted the stolen vehicle.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle crashed. NFTA officers then arrested Walker.

She faces charges of fourth-degree grand larceny, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and petit larceny.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV