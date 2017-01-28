WGRZ
One person shot on Hartford Road in Amherst

2 on Your Side has the latest on breaking news out of Amherst, where police responded to one person shot.

WGRZ 10:42 AM. EST January 28, 2017

AMHERST, N.Y.-- Amherst Police are investigating a shooting at 93 Hartford Road, near Millersport Hwy. and Sheridan Dr.

Police got the call around 9:00 a.m. for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, police say they found one person had been shot.

No details yet on how badly he or she was hurt and no word yet on a suspect or motive.

We'll continue to update this story when we learn more.

