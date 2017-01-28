One person shot on Hartford Road in Amherst

Amherst Police are investigating a shooting on Hartford Road in Amherst, where one person has been injured.

AMHERST, N.Y.-- Amherst Police are investigating a shooting at 93 Hartford Road, near Millersport Hwy. and Sheridan Dr.

Police got the call around 9:00 a.m. for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, police say they found one person had been shot.

No details yet on how badly he or she was hurt and no word yet on a suspect or motive.

