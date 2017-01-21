One person hit on River Road in Wheatfield

Police lights.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y.-- One person is recovering in the hospital after being hit Saturday night on River Road in the Town of Wheatfield.

Niagara County Sheriffs say they got a call for a person hit by a car around 9:45 p.m. Satruday on River Road.

When police arrived, they say they found the person unconscious.

The pedestrian who was hit was later taken to ECMC for treatment. No word on their condition at this time. Police have also not released the victim's name.

2 On Your Side has reached out to Niagara County Sheriff's Office for more information and will continue to update this story when we learn more.

(© 2017 WGRZ)