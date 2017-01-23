One person dead in Sinclairville accident

Ambulance graphic (Photo: ThinkStock)

SINCLAIRVILLE, NY-- The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a serious accident involving a tour bus and another vehicle.

The accident happened on Route 60 between Jamestown Street and Sylvester Road. The roadway is closed in both directions while police investigate the accident.

Sheriff Joseph Gerace say three people on the Coach USA bus were hurt, including the driver of the bus. The driver of the other vehicle, a 20-year-old male, died at the scene. There's no word on what caused the accident or the identity of the victims.

A spokesperson for the bus line says the company is fully cooperating with authorities investigating the crash. Sean Hughes, Director of Corporate Affairs for Coach USA, extended thoughts and prayers to those involved on behalf of the company. He stressed that the safety of their passengers, employees and fellow road users is their top priority.

2 On Your Side will have more details as they become available.

(© 2017 WGRZ)