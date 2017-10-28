One Man Killed in Niagara Falls Shooting

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — One man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in Niagara Falls.

Police were called to 1118 19th Street around 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside. Police say the victim was shot once in the head at close range.

The suspect left the scene, but officers found him a short time later. There was a brief foot chase before he was arrested. Charges are pending.

Police have not released the victim's name. They are trying to determine a motive.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Niagara Falls Police at (716) 286-4553 and ask for Detective Bielec.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV