One Man Killed in Niagara Falls Shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — One man is in custody in connection with a deadly shooting early Saturday morning in Niagara Falls.
Police were called to 1118 19th Street around 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside. Police say the victim was shot once in the head at close range.
The suspect left the scene, but officers found him a short time later. There was a brief foot chase before he was arrested. Charges are pending.
Police have not released the victim's name. They are trying to determine a motive.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Niagara Falls Police at (716) 286-4553 and ask for Detective Bielec.
