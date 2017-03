Helen Allen clibrates her birthday... for the 109th time.

WHEATFIELD, NY -- When Wheatfield resident Helen Allen was born, electricity in American homes was still years away,

Today, as Helen celebrates her one-hundred-ninth birthday, and Photojournalist Dooley O'Rourke discovered, she remains bright and filled with the positive outlook that has served her so well for these many years.

