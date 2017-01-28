WGRZ
One hospitalized following snowmobile crash

WGRZ 11:34 PM. EST January 28, 2017

MAYVILLE, N.Y. - One person is in the hospital after a head-on snowmobile crash.

This happened off of Route 394 in the Chautauqua County village of Mayville on Saturday.
 
Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say two 24-year-old men collided at the crest of a hill because of limited visibility. One of those men was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie Pennsylvania by Starflight.
 
There's no word yet on his condition.
 

