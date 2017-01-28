One hospitalized following snowmobile crash

MAYVILLE, N.Y. - One person is in the hospital after a head-on snowmobile crash.
This happened off of Route 394 in the Chautauqua County village of Mayville on Saturday.
Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say two 24-year-old men collided at the crest of a hill because of limited visibility. One of those men was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie Pennsylvania by Starflight.
There's no word yet on his condition.
(© 2017 WGRZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs