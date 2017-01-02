Fatal fire in Niagara Falls (Photo: WGRZ)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.-- One person is confirmed dead following a vacant house fire in Niagara Falls.

Officials at the scene say the fire started just before midnight Monday at the home on 14th and Falls Streets.

When crews arrived, the second floor was engulfed in flames and the roof was partially collapsed.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the flames under control.

That's when they say they found the body on the second floor.

No word yet on the identity of the victim, or what they were doing in the empty house.

Fire officials say the house is a total loss and will be demolished following a full investigation.