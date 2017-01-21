WGRZ
Olympians teach Judo in Buffalo

WGRZ 11:31 PM. EST January 21, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Two Olympic medalists taught the sport of Judo in Buffalo Saturday. 

Two-time Olympic Champion Kayla Harrison and silver medalist Travis Stevens came out to help the next generation of athletes at Aikido of Suenaka-Ha Buffalo on Niagara St. 

Harrison says anyone can be an athlete, but you have to have the right mindset to be a champion. 

"Anyone can teach anyone a Judo throw," she said. "Anyone can teach them that. What I want people to walk away with is the mindset of a champion. And goal setting and positive thinking." 

She also says you don't have to be an expert fighter to take part. 

It's a great way to learn some self-defense and stay in shape. 

 

