Olympians teach Judo in Buffalo

WGRZ Photo/Jim Gibbons

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Two Olympic medalists taught the sport of Judo in Buffalo Saturday.

Two-time Olympic Champion Kayla Harrison and silver medalist Travis Stevens came out to help the next generation of athletes at Aikido of Suenaka-Ha Buffalo on Niagara St.

Harrison says anyone can be an athlete, but you have to have the right mindset to be a champion.

"Anyone can teach anyone a Judo throw," she said. "Anyone can teach them that. What I want people to walk away with is the mindset of a champion. And goal setting and positive thinking."

She also says you don't have to be an expert fighter to take part.

It's a great way to learn some self-defense and stay in shape.

