Olympians teach Judo in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Two Olympic medalists taught the sport of Judo in Buffalo Saturday.
Two-time Olympic Champion Kayla Harrison and silver medalist Travis Stevens came out to help the next generation of athletes at Aikido of Suenaka-Ha Buffalo on Niagara St.
Harrison says anyone can be an athlete, but you have to have the right mindset to be a champion.
"Anyone can teach anyone a Judo throw," she said. "Anyone can teach them that. What I want people to walk away with is the mindset of a champion. And goal setting and positive thinking."
She also says you don't have to be an expert fighter to take part.
It's a great way to learn some self-defense and stay in shape.
(© 2017 WGRZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs