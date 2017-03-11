WGRZ Photo/Charles Moore (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Charles Moore)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A sea of green could be seen Saturday at the 24th annual "Old Neighborhood" St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade was lead by Grand Marshal Mark J.F. Schroeder and kicked off at the Valley Community Center on Leddy Street. It then made its way down South Park Avenue, Smith Street, Elk Street, Hamburg Street and South Street.

This year the parade was dedicated to the memory of Ann Higgins, Jim Keane and John Yuskiw.

