Officials search for missing Fredonia teen

FREDONIA, N.Y.-- Officials are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

15-year-old Diana Ludwig was last seen Sunday at her home on Ryan Place in Fredonia. She was last seen wearing a Fredonia letterman's jacket and flannel pants.

Officials believe Ludwig could be suicidal.

Ludwig is 5' 5", 135lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fredonia Village Police at (716) 679-1531 or 911 immediately.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV