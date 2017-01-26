Officials investigate fatal fire in Marilla

File photo (Photo: grafoto/thinkstock, grafoto)

MARILLA, NY-- A woman's body was found in a trailer that had caught fire Wednesday.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says they were called to investigate a fire at 2029 Hemstreet Road in Marilla after firefighters found a woman's body in a trailer.

The woman has been identified as Tracy Caradori, 53. She was the only one in the trailer at the time.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

