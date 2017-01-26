WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Officials investigate fatal fire in Marilla

WGRZ 2:39 PM. EST January 26, 2017

MARILLA, NY--   A woman's body was found in a trailer that had caught fire Wednesday.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says they were called to investigate a fire at 2029 Hemstreet Road in Marilla after firefighters found a woman's body in a trailer.

The woman has been identified as Tracy Caradori, 53.  She was the only one in the trailer at the time. 

The cause of the fire is still unknown.  

 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories