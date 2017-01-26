Officials investigate fatal fire in Marilla

MARILLA, NY-- A woman's body was found in a trailer that had caught fire Wednesday.
The Erie County Sheriff's Office says they were called to investigate a fire at 2029 Hemstreet Road in Marilla after firefighters found a woman's body in a trailer.
The woman has been identified as Tracy Caradori, 53. She was the only one in the trailer at the time.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
