Officer shot released from ECMC

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police say Joseph Acquino, the officer shot Sunday, has been released from the hospital.

Acquino, 31, was at the Erie County Medical Center for surgery after he was shot in the back of the ear Sunday in an incident that stemmed from a traffic stop in Black Rock. Another officer involved, Justin Tedesco, 36, was treated and released from ECMC earlier after being evaluated.

The suspect, Jose Hernandez-Rossy, 26, of Buffalo, was killed during the incident when he was shot by one of the officers, which happened in the area of Garfield Street and Hartman Place. He was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Also on Tuesday, a gun was recovered from a house near where the officer-involved shooting took place Sunday. There has been no word yet on if it is connected to the shooting.

