Dunkirk officer injured during domestic arrest

Carlos M. Alvarado. Photo: Dunkirk Police (Photo: Dunkirk Police)

DUNKIRK, N.Y. -- Dunkirk Police say an officer was injured after responding to a domestic violence incident Sunday in Dunkirk.

Officers were called to a home on Canary Street at about 12:30 p.m for a report of a domestic.

While at the house, police say Carlos M. Alvarado, 42, allegedly grabbed a woman by the back of the neck and shoved her.

Officers says they tried to take Alvarado into custody, but he allegedly refused the officers' commands, and struggled violently with them. One officer was hurt. The injured officer, who has not been named, was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, where he was treated and released.

Alvarado is charged with second-degree assault, a felony; second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a misdemeanor; and second-degree harassment, a violation.

He is being held on $50,000 cash bail in county jail pending a preliminary hearing.

