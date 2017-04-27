Off-duty officer catches robbery suspect

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY - Town of Tonawanda police say an alert off-duty officer is to thank for chasing down an alleged fast-food robber Wednesday night.

They say Tyler Williamson, 19, used a baseball bat to demand cash from the McDonald's at Sheridan and Delaware, then smashed a door on the way out.

Off-duty officer Christopher Ryan was driving by and heard the glass breaking, and chased Williamson for a couple blocks before arresting him.