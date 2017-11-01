NYSP search for missing Yorkshire man

Christ J. Reynolds (Photo provided by NYSP)

YORKSHIRE, NY — State Police in Machias are asking the public for help in locating a missing person.

Troopers say Christ J. Reynolds, 34, of Yorkshire has not shown up for appointments since Oct. 30. Police believe Reynolds may have traveled out of state, as far as North Carolina.

Reynolds is described as a white male, 5-foot-10 and has hazel eyes. He may be operating a red/maroon 2010 GMC Terrain with NY registration, GND8044.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call New York State Police at 716-353-4029

(Not actual vehicle- provided by NYSP)

