NYSP: Man accused of DWIA after crashing into cement wall

Police lights.

CLARENCE, NY — A Newstead man is accused of driving-while-ability-impaired and crashing into a cement wall in the Walmart parking lot on Transit Road, according to New York State Police.

Thomas Griffin II, 30 was charged with felony DWAI — due to a child being in the car — and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Griffin was released after providing a blood sample. He will appear in Town of Clarence Court at a later date.

