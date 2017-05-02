NYSEG: Almost 3,000 without power in Erie Co.

Photo: NYSEG Outage Map (Photo: Photo: NYSEG Outage Map)

DEPEW, N.Y. -- Close to 3,000 customers are without power in Erie County, a NYSEG spokesperson said Tuesday.

The outage is primarily affecting the Village of Depew, where there are around 1,813 without power. 2,963 are without power in county.

Other areas affected include the Town of Cheektowaga and the Village of Lancaster.

Kathelen Ables of NYSEG said the outages were caused primarily by the storms blowing through Monday evening, which resulted in one pole catching fire on Walden Ave.

According to NYSEG's Outage Map, the estimated restoration time is 5 p.m. However, Ables said returning power to all customers could take longer.

NYSEG is also responding to significant outages in the Binghamton area, where nearly 30,000 customers were affected by the storms Monday evening.

