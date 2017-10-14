The scene of the accident on the I-90. (Photo: JT/Messinger/WGRZ)

HAMBURG, NY — New York State Police are investigating a head-on collision that killed a 29-year-old Amherst woman Friday night.

It happened at about 11:09 p.m.

Troopers say that 65-year-old Debra E. Henn was driving the wrong way on the I-90 East in Hamburg when her vehicle struck an eastbound vehicle head-on.

The vehicle traveling eastbound was driven by Jessica L. O’Connor of Amherst. O’Connor was taken to Erie County Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Two children in O’Connor's vehicle, ages 2 and 4, were taken to Women and Children’s Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Henn was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

Charges are pending and the cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to Troopers.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the wrong-way vehicle is asked to contact State Police investigator John McCusker at (716) 935-6528.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV