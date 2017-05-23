NYS providing $10M for Lake Ontario flooding recovery

Lake Ontario

GREECE, N.Y. (AP) - The state is making $10 million in funding available to New York municipalities dealing with flooding along the Lake Ontario shoreline.



Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the funds will support flood recovery efforts such as repairing break walls, roads, culverts and public water and sewer infrastructure.



The Democratic governor declared a state of emergency earlier this month for an upstate region stretching from Niagara County in western New York to St. Lawrence County in northern New York. Municipal governments in counties in the impacted areas can apply for the funding.



The state Senate has approved a measure that would provide $20 million in grants to property owners and the same amount for municipalities.



The bill has been sent to the Assembly.



Lake Ontario's water level remains more than 30 inches above normal.

© 2017 Associated Press