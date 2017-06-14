NYS prison workers who died on duty honored

NYS Corrections

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York state prison workers who have died in the line of duty are being honored.



The 43 state prison employees who have died on duty since 1861 will be remembered Wednesday. The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision also is honoring five employees for outstanding service during the ceremony at its Albany training academy.



The agency's K-9 unit will be recognized too. The dogs help detect contraband being smuggled into prisons.

© 2017 Associated Press