NYCLU Alleges LGBTQ Discrimination In BPS

NYCLU sues Buffalo Public Schools

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The New York Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit on Wednesday accusing the Buffalo Public Schools and a high school principal of violating students' constitutional rights, bringing action on behalf of an 18-year-old student who claims he was denied the right to form a Gay-Straight-Alliance extracurricular group.

The lawsuit, which cites violations of the federal Equal Access Act and the First Amendment, alleges McKinley High School principal Crystal Boling-Barton repeatedly denied or ignored LGTBQ students' attempts to form the GSA club over the course of three years. NYCLU attorney Bobby Hodgson said his organization alerted the district of the complaints as early as August 2016, but district administrators did not take action.

That's what prompted the lawsuit.

"The school district should have done the right thing immediately upon finding out this GSA was being prohibited," Hodgson said. "No one should have to file a lawsuit to start a GSA at their high school."

Byshop Elliot, the 18-year-old plaintiff, collected 136 signatures this March in support of a petition to form a Gay-Straight-Alliance. According to the lawsuit, at least 20 students asked staff members at McKinley High School this year about why the GSA still had not been created.

The NYCLU maintains that GSA groups are vital to ensuring that LGBTQ students feel safe at school, and it argues that the lack of a GSA is a violation of civil rights.

Elliot seemed to agree. He was the person who originally contacted the NYCLU about the issue.

"It was more or less just the fact that we are such a diverse school," Elliot said, "and I think we should definitely have somewhere where students who identify as LGBTQ should be able to go that's a safe space."

The lawsuit also contends that McKinley High School has a culture of "exclusion and discrimination" against LGBTQ students. The language of the suit specifically cites a school policy that did not allow same-sex couples to attend prom as dates.

The NYCLU accuses the principal of enforcing the policy.

"Under the leadership of Principal Crystal Boling-Barton, McKinley High School has imposed ongoing policies and practices that openly discriminate against LGBTQ members of the school community. LGBTQ students feel alienated and targeted," the lawsuit said.

Before a work session at City Hall on Wednesday evening, three Buffalo School Board members said they had just received word of the lawsuit but did not yet have enough information to comment. The Buffalo Public Schools' spokesperson has not officially responded to 2 On Your Side's requests for comment, but the district's general counsel confirmed he is aware of the lawsuit and will review the allegations.

In addition to damages, the NYCLU and Elliot are seeking an injunction to allow for the creation of the Gay-Straight-Alliance.

"We are eager to have this issue resolved as quickly as possible," Hodgson said. "The point of this lawsuit is first and foremost, to get the GSA approved at McKinley as quickly as possible. Get these students meeting before the end of the school year, and get these students' rights fully vindicated."

