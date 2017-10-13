WGRZ
NY to join lawsuit over effort to cut health provision

WGRZ 5:31 PM. EDT October 13, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) - New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says he's joining a multistate effort to sue over President Donald Trump's decision to end a provision of the federal health care law that lowered out-of-pocket medical costs for millions of Americans.

The Democratic prosecutor said Friday that New York is part of a California lawsuit.

He said the Republican president's decision to end subsidies to insurers for low-income participants would cripple the state's health care market, drive up insurance costs and cause poor people to go untreated. New York stands to lose more than $870 million in subsidies.

Schneiderman says it's "an effort simply to blow up the system" after Congress failed to repeal the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.

Schneiderman says the decision is unacceptable, "cruel" and illegal.

