NY State Police to hold entrance exam

New York State Police patrol car (Photo: NYSP Facebook page)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- While marking its 100th anniversary, New York State Police announced Wednesday they are launching a new recruiting effort.

The effort includes new Trooper entrance exams scheduled for this fall, Oct. 7, Oct. 14, Oct. 21 and Oct. 28. 2017.

The exams will be held at several locations around the state.

Online applications are now available at www.nytrooper.com and must be submitted by Sept. 1, 2017.

“We are actively seeking qualified, committed, and motivated candidates from all walks of life to take the Trooper exam this fall. Candidates will be competing for the chance to join the ranks of the New York State Police and have a rewarding career of public service,” said Superintendent George P. Beach II in a statement.

Other qualifications include being between 20 and 30 years old by the application deadline. However, older applicants are accepted, with the age limit being increased for each year of fill-time active Federal military duty, up to 6 years.

State Police opportunities include working in specialized areas, such as Crime Scene Evidence Technicians, Canine Handlers, and Firearms Instructors, as well as advancement through the State Police ranks.

For more information, you can visit www.nytrooper.com or call 1-866-NYSP-EXAM.

