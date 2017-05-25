NY state offers $5M in flood recovery for small businesses

Lake Ontario (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York is providing up to $5 million in grants for small businesses to recover from flooding near Lake Ontario.



Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced a program of up to $20,000 for small businesses to repair or replace damaged property, equipment, furniture, fixtures, supplies and inventory.



The Democratic governor declared a state of emergency earlier this month for an upstate region stretching from Niagara County in western New York to St. Lawrence County in northern New York.



The state is also making $10 million available to New York municipalities' recovery efforts such as repairing break walls, roads, culverts and public water and sewer infrastructure.



Lake Ontario's water levels remains more than 30 inches above normal.

