NY sending additional resources to Texas

Waves pound the shore from approaching Hurricane Harvey on August 25, 2017 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Hurricane Harvey has intensified into a hurricane and is aiming for the Texas coast with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain and 125 mph winds. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

ALBANY, NY-Sixteen more NY National Guard troops, along with a second rescue plane, will be making their way to Texas Tuesday to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Governor Andrew Cuomo's office says 15 Airmen from the 106th Rescue Wing, a Regional Medical Plans Officer will leave Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton aboard an HC-130 search and rescue plane heading for Ft. Hood, Texas.

They join 104 Airmen, three HH-60 Pavehawk rescue helicopters, another HC-130 and several boats and watercraft already deployed to the storm region.

"As our neighbors in the south continue to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, I am deploying additional personnel and equipment to assist in continued search and rescue operations," said Gov. Cuomo. "New Yorkers are no strangers to the destruction that can come at the hands of Mother Nature, and we are prepared to continue to support these efforts in any way we can."

