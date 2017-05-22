NY providing $10 million for flood repairs

Lake Ontario (Photo: WGRZ)

ALBANY, N.Y. -- State help is on the way for communities dealing with the flooding along Lake Ontario.

Governor Cuomo announced $10 million dollars to repair roads, flood walls, and public water systems in counties along the lake.

He's also warning people to be on the lookout for price gouging from companies looking to take advantage of the situation.

If you suspect it, call the state's hotline at 866-244-3839.

