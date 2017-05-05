NY promoting its equal rights attractions

New York is promoting its equal-rights sites as part of its "I Love NY" campaign, including the Susan B. Anthony House in Rochester. (Photo: Governor's office)

ALBANY -- New York’s historic equal rights attractions are getting a marketing boost from the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state as part of its "I Love New York" program will highlight the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage.

The campaign has started with its first commercial Wednesday, touting the Susan B. Anthony house in Rochester and a collage of various New York-based equal rights events throughout history.

“New York has a proud legacy of promoting equal rights, and this campaign will raise awareness of our state’s destinations surrounding those historic events," Cuomo said in a statement.

The ad campaign is part of the state's roughly $50 million a year ad campaign to promote tourism and business development.

As part of the campaign, new "I Love New York" brochures highlighting the state’s history of equal rights and destinations will be available online, as well as at various sites.

Another one of the sites is the Women’s Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls, which is where the first Women’s Rights Convention was held in 1848.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is also chair of the New York Women’s Suffrage Commission, is planning a series of statewide programs to commemorate the New York’s suffrage efforts.

Besides for the most recent commercial of Susan B. Anthony’s home, other planned media campaigns include the Harriet Tubman home in Auburn and the Stonewall National Monument in Manhattan.

More information about the equal rights locations can be found online at: www.iloveny.com/equalrights.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved