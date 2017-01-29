NY Groups Try to Help Refugees & Immigrants

Eva Hasett, Executive Director of the International Institute in Buffalo. WGRZ Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- U.S. Senator Charles Schumer was among the voices today calling for President Trump's controversial executive order on immigration to be reversed, and he's not alone.

Many New York State lawmakers are joining the fight to remove the ban on immigrants from seven countries with terrorism ties, preventing immigrants and refugees from coming to the U.S.

"The order hurts our alliances overseas. We lose allies. It hurts our soldiers overseas as they lose intelligence sources," Senator Schumer said. "This executive order was mean spirited and unAmerican."

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand attended a protest in New York City Sunday, and has been very active on Twitter, saying "I'll never stop fighting for our immigrants and refugees."

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, also vocal online, became one of 16 U.S. Attorney Generals to jointly condemn President Trump's order.

Their statement says, in part: "We are committed to working to ensure that as few people as possible suffer from the chaotic situation that it has created."

New York Republicans like Chris Collins and Tom Reed, however, have not posted anything to their Twitter accounts since before the executive order.

Meanwhile, those who help refugees are scrambling to figure out what this all means.

The International Institute in Buffalo was expecting eight refugees from the affected countries this week.

"In truth, I'm not really sure, but we think most of our arrivals this week will...will not be coming," said Eva Hasett, International Institute of Buffalo Executive Director.

And finally, the University at Buffalo sent notice today to all international students, urging them not to leave the U.S. until they know more. U.B. has 121 students from five of the seven affected countries, the majority from Iran and another 20 faculty, researchers and visiting scholars from the countries.

The Washington Post is actually reporting today that some immigrant lawyers are recommending that immigrants or refugees seek asylum in Canada. Governor Cuomo did start a hotline for affected travelers, that number is 888-769-7243.

