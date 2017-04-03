NY expands opioid treatment help program

WGRZ Graphic (Photo: Hazlitt, Shannon)

NEW YORK STATE -- The state is expanding its non-traditional addiction treatment support services.

Gov. Cuomo says $2.6 million dollars will go toward establishing community coalitions and peer engagement programs in each of the state's 10 economic development regions.

The initiative ensures there are at least two "peer-engagement specialists" available in each region.

Peers familiar with how to access services will be available to meet people in emergency rooms and crisis centers, and provide emotional support as well as insights about the treatment process.

