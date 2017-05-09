NY AG's Office investigating BPD Shooting

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The New York State Attorney General's Office is investigating Sunday's shooting incident in which a man was killed and a Buffalo Police Officer was injured.

Following a traffic stop near the intersection of Garfield and Hartman in Black Rock, Officer Joe Acquino was shot in the head. He is recovering from his injuries and is expected to be OK.

The suspect, Jose Hernandez-Rossy, was shot and killed by another officer.

Amy Spitalnick, Press Secretary for New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, issued the following statement to WGRZ:

“The Attorney General’s Special Investigation and Prosecution Unit has opened an investigation into the death of Jose Hernandez Rossy, pursuant to the Attorney General’s authority under Executive Order No. 147. We’re committed to conducting an independent, comprehensive, and fair investigation.”

