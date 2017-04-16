NWS issues statement for strong thunderstorms

Storm Team 2 (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO. N.Y. -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for a line of strong thunderstorms that will affect southern Wyoming, east central Cattaraugus, Allegany and Ontario counties.

At about 2 p.m. the line of thunderstorms stretched from Bloomfield to near Franklinville and was moving southeast at about 60 mph.

The storms could cause winds above 40 mph, pea sized hail and torrential rainfall with localized flooding.

You can check the latest weather forecast and radar here: http://www.wgrz.com/weather

