North Tonawanda Police are search for this red truck. (Photo via North Towanda Police Department)

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY - The North Tonawanda Police Department is looking to locate a vehicle that was allegedly involved in a property damage accident on Saturday, June 3.

The red truck in question has American and Confederate flags flying in the bed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Tonawanda Police at at 716-692-4312.

