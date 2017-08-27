NT man arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money

Photo: City of Tonawanda Police (Photo: Deluca, David)

CITY OF TONAWANDA, NY — A North Tonawanda man is facing a pair felonies after attempting to use a counterfeit $100 bill, according to City of Tonawanda Police Capt. Fredric Foels.

Daniel A Pacana, 36 of Linwood Ave, North Tonawanda, has been charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and possession of a stolen credit card — both felonies. Pacana attempted to purchase food items at Tops on Niagara Street with the counterfeit bill. When he was told the bill was fake, Pacana fled the store.

Officers located Pacana a short time later. Five additional fake bills were seized from his possession, as well as a wallet and credit cards that were reported stolen from an Eden man.

Pacana is being held while he waits to be arraigned in court. .

© 2017 WGRZ-TV