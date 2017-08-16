'Not in Our Town' community rally held in Jamestown

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- In response to the deadly acts of racism and hatred seen over the weekend in Charlottesville, Va., Jamestown community members gathered Wednesday evening to send a message: "Not in Our Town."

That was the name of the grassroots gathering, in which attendees promoted love and tolerance over bigotry.

"I think it's good to stand up for the community, working together, and to just remember that is what America is really founded on," said attendee Dan Zabala. "Diversity is what gives us our strength."

Mayor Sam Teresi also addressed the crowd at the rally.

"When we see examples of race and bigotry, of white supremacism and all forms of evil — when you see see something, you need to say something." he said. He also asked the crowd to challenge "words of hatred with words of love."

