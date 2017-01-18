Northwest Bank moving headquarters to WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Dozens of new jobs are coming to Western New York with a bank moving its regional headquarters here.

Northwest Bank announced it's going to set up shop in Centerpointe Corporate Park on Essjay Road in Amherst by the end of the year.

That means it will bring with it 70 new jobs.

Northwest expanded in Western New York last year when it brought 18 First Niagara branches.

