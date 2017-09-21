Northtown Plaza to house three national chains

AMHERST, NY – L.L.Bean and Whole Foods Market will soon have some company at the Northtown Plaza.

Three national chains are coming to the newly-developed Northtown Plaza. WS Development announced Thursday that West Elm, Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn will be housed at the plaza.

Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn will be relocating to Northtown from their existing area locations at Walden Galleria. The plaza will be West Elm's first location in Western New York. The retailers are expected to join L.L. Bean and Whole Foods in 2019.

Here's some background on the three retailers.

Pottery Barn

The specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings will open a 12,000 square foot store in Amherst. Key products include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories.

West Elm

It offers sophisticated furniture and home decor. Many of its products are designed in-house and use organic, handcrafted, and sustainably sourced materials whenever possible.

Williams Sonoma

It offers high-quality products for the kitchen and home. Key products include cookware, cooks’ tools, cutlery, electrics, bakeware, food, tabletop and bar, outdoor and cookbooks. The new store will offer complimentary cooking classes, which highlight seasonal ingredients and feature new kitchen techniques, book signings, food tastings, and cooking demonstrations conducted by expert culinary staff.

