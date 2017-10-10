North Tonawanda stands by new law

File photo (Photo: Thinkstock photos)

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. - The video of a kid being sucker punched right in front of his mother was enough to get the attention of city officials.

This month, the North Tonawanda City Council approved the Parent Responsibility Law. Parents could be fined $250 and sentenced to 15 days in jail if, twice in a 90-day period, their child under 18 violates the city’s curfew or any other city law, including bullying.

"The school had gone through every step they could; in-school suspension, out of school suspension, eventually these kids were expelled," said City of North Tonawanda attorney Luke Brown.

No citations have been issued as of this date, but Brown expects there will be, saying, "I do expect to see citations and challenges as with any new area of law there's always going to be some challenge to it." The city is ready for the challenge. The law is modeled after a similar law in Wisconsin.

North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur Pappas hopes the law serves as a preventative measure. "The whole idea is to get a message out in the community that we don't want this kind of thing happening."

North Tonawanda has already received inquiries from the Williamsville School district and the Ohio State Legislature.

