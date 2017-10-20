North Park Library celebrates grand re-opening

NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y.-- The North Buffalo neighborhood celebrated the grand opening of its newly-remodeled North Park Library on Friday and we got a look inside:





The newly expanded location is in the Kmart plaza between Delaware and Elmwood Avenues.

Some of the library's features include a brand new meeting room and bigger children's area. Another added feature is expanded business hours. The library will now be open five days a week, beginning on November 2nd.

New York Senator Chris Jacobs said, "Opportunities for our children after school to be in productive learning environments, where they can be mentored, like I see some of these children here today, is critically important for their academic success, their future success."

The new library's hours will be from 12 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For more information on the library, you can visit their Facebook page here.

