No Verdict In Tourist Attack Trial

LOCKPORT, NY – Jurors at the trial of a man accused of attacking a Japanese tourist near Niagara Falls deliberated briefly on Thursday without reaching a verdict, and will return to the Niagara County Courthouse to resume their deliberations on Friday.

After hearing testimony in a near week-long trial, jurors heard closing arguments Thursday morning, and then received final instructions from Judge Matthew Murphy Thursday afternoon.

Joseph MacLeod, 44, of Niagara Falls is charged with robbery, assault and sexual abuse, accused of attacking Koyuki Nakahara – who had come to Niagara Falls with a Japanese tour group in December of 2015.

Nakahar

testified that on Christmas night, she ventured alone into Niagara Falls State Park seeking to cross the Rainbow Bridge –in order to view the world famous cataracts from the Canadian side.

She claims MacLeod offered assistance with directions, but instead led her down a dark path, then punched her, molested her, and absconded with her passport and 300 dollars.

Nakahara agreed to have her image and name used when she spoke to WGRZ-TV for this story.

“Of course I am confident he is guilty and he should be sent into jail,” she said.

MacLeod testified in his own defense, claiming that while he did have an altercation with a woman in the park that night, it was not Nakahara.

He further testified that he did end up punching a woman, but only after she initially attacked him.

And while he admitted to taking the woman’s belongings, he denied otherwise touching her.

Without Nakahara's testimony, Prosecutors likely would not have a case. That’s why they spent several thousand dollars on travel and accommodations to get Nakahara back here to testify, not only before a grand jury, but again for the trial. They have described her as brave for doing so.

(© 2017 WGRZ)