Report: No cause of death for India Cummings

Provided Photo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A report shows a woman who died after entering the Erie County Holding Center last year died from undetermined causes.

India Cummings, 27, died in February.

The Erie County Health Department confirms the finding, which came from an autopsy done by a medical examiner from Rochester brought in to help clear a backlog of cases.

She was taken to the jail after Lackawanna Police say she started to act irrationally from the use of synthetic marijuana. She then stole a car and led police on a brief chase. Her family told 2 On Your Side in March they believe Cummings had a medical breakdown.

An attorney for Cummings' familiy claims she did not receive proper treatment at the Holding Center. India's family said in March they believe India should have been in a hospital for treatment rather than a jail.

The sheriff's office has told us in the past that she died at Buffalo General Medical Center after she was released from the sheriff's office.

(© 2017 WGRZ)