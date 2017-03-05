Nine vehicles catch fire in West Seneca

Viewer photo/Alexis Victoria Rhiannon‎, showing smoke visible from Orchard Park (Photo: Viewer photo/Alexis Victoria Rhiannon‎)

WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- Nobody was injured when nine vehicles caught fire Sunday afternoon in West Seneca, according to Seneca Hose Fire Chief Frank Malota.

He said crews were called to George's Collision on Seneca Street near Lind Ave. at about 2:30 p.m. A fire that started in one vehicle spread to eight others, he said, and there were heavy flames in the area.

Seneca Hose had to call in backup from the Vigilant Fire Department.

It took around two and a half hours to put out the flames, and all but two vehicles were burned all the way to the ground.

The West Seneca Police Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

