9 absentee ballots decided village's fate

MAYVILLE, N.Y. - The absentee ballots were counted Tuesday deciding the fate of one Chautauqua County village.

A vote last week to dissolve the Village of Sherman, integrating it into the town, was too close to call.

So Tuesday, the Board of Elections counted absentee ballots to determine the town's fate.

The tally happened at 11 a.m. in Mayville. Three voted yes to the dissolve, three voted no and three were not returned. So, the Village of Sherman will not dissolve into the Town of Sherman.

If the Village did dissolve, property owners in the Village would see their municipal property taxes go down 43%. That is an average savings of $400 per year.

Meanwhile, town residents would see an increase of $73 per year, on average.

"If they're in favor of dissolving, we will form a committee, we'll have a month to put a committee together and then we'll have five months to put a new plan on how we would dissolve," Jeanette Ramm, the Sherman Village clerk, said. "What resources we would use, what districts we would create, you know, how, what would happen to the fire department."

A study done before last week's vote said services would remain the same for the Village.

The savings would come from doing away with duplicate positions in the Village.

Although this impacts people living in both the Town and Village, only those in the Village were allowed to vote.