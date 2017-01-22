Nico the Ocelot Makes His Public Debut

Nico the ocelot

BUFFALO, N.Y. - And the winner is...Nico!

The Buffalo Zoo's newest - and we might argue cutest - addition made his public debut Sunday morning, and zoo keepers announced his new name which was chosen by the public.

The make kitten was born back in November to parents Ayla and Pedro.

Ocelots are small cats that live near the southern region of Texas, all the way to South America.

The keepers say Nico is curious and loves exploring his new home in Western New York.





