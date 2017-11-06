Nichols school receives threatening message

Nichols School (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Buffalo Police were called to Nichols School after the school received a threatening message.

Officers say several students received a text threat shortly before dismissal was scheduled Monday afternoon.

The school was evacuated and Buffalo Police K-9 officers did a sweep of the school. Police said the campus was secure. Afternoon activities are continuing as normal.

Neither the school or police indicated what the threat was, or where it might have come from.

Nichols School officials were alerted to a suspicious message that was perceived as threatening. We had the Buffalo Police investigate.1/2 — Nichols School (@NicholsSchool) November 6, 2017

The police deemed the campus secure and afternoon activities are going on as usual. 2/2 — Nichols School (@NicholsSchool) November 6, 2017

